SH Cong Councillors quit party

SADAR HILLS, Nov 20 : Reaffirming their decision taken during the last meeting at Members’ Lounge in the Administrative building of Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council (ADC) at Kangpokpi on November 2 over the Sadar Hills issue, the Congress councilors resigned from the party on November 18.

The mass resignation letter has been submitted to the president , Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Congress councillors stated “we feel betrayed and humiliated by the State Government’s last minute cancellation of its plan to inaugurate Sadar Hills as a full-fledged district”.

It also said that taking into account the sentiments of the people over the 40 years long “betrayal” and failure on the part of the State Government “we are compelled to take this drastic decision of leaving the Congress party to which we were faithful all these years”.

The Congress councillors who appended signature on the mass resignation included chairman Haokholal Hangshing, vice chairman Thangjakam Misao, who is also the president of District Congress Committee, Sadar Hills, executive member Lunthang Haokip, who is also the vice president of District Congress Committee Sadar Hills, executive member Bhumi Prasad, executive member Lamkholen Kipgen, executive member Lunkhohen Haokip, executive member Kaikhosei Lhouvum, chairman finance committee Dr M Dominic and members Paotinlun Chongloi, Seikholal Haokip, Lamminthang Kipgen, Seilen Lhoujem, Onthong Haokip, Dinglar Chiru, Milan Pradhan, Thongjalun Mate and Th Lupheng.

Member Dama Vaiphei could not append his signature due to unavoidable circumstance but conveyed his willingness and agreed that his name be included in the mass resignation letter said the councilors.

The source also said that even though councillor Johny Gangmei attended the councillors’ meeting he left before signing the mass resignation letter.

Earlier, Seikhosat Kipgen, elected member of 4-T Waichong District Council Constituency tendered his resignation from the Congress party yesterday to the general secretary, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.

Altogether, 19 Congress councillors including Dama Vaiphei, who is yet to append his signature, resigned from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Meanwhile, during the emergency meeting the Congress councillors also formed an alliance christened ‘Sadar Hills Democratic Party’ with immediate effect.

The meeting also elected Haokholal Hangshing as ‘leader’ of the newly formed Sadar Hills Democratic Party and Thangjakam Misao as ‘deputy leader’ of the party. Lunthang Haokip was elected as spokesperson and Thongjalun Mate was elected as secretary of the party.

A copy of the mass resignation letter submitted to the president, MPCC was also submitted to the JAC Sadar Hills this evening.

On query, the JAC Sadar Hills Co-Convener, Tonglen Lunkim confirmed that few representatives of the Congress councillors have submitted a copy of the mass resignation letter at Kangpokpi to the office of JAC Sadar Hills.

Source: Sangai Express