State BJP highlights blockade woes to Rajnath

IMPHAL, Nov 22: A team of BJP Manipur Pradesh today called on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the extreme misery being endured by all sections of people in Manipur on account of the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC).

The team comprising of MLA Manipur Pradesh general secretary MLA Th Bishwajit, election management committee co-convenor N Biren, spokesperson RK Shivachandra and secretary (media) L Basanta urged the Union Home Minister to resolve the existing issue of economic blockade permanently.

They gave a detailed account of the escalating prices of all essential commodities including petrol and potato which now cost Rs 300 per litre and Rs 70 per Kg.

After listening to the BJP team from Manipur, Rajnath Singh stated that he had met the Chief Minister of Manipur on the issue of economic blockade but the Chief Minister did not make any concrete proposal for Central assistance, said a statement issued by the BJP Manipur media secretary.

The Central Government only received a report about an indefinite economic blockade. As the matter was a State subject, the Central Government had no authority to intervene. Nonetheless, if there was a concrete proposal from the State Government, the Central Government could provide all necessary assistance, Rajnath told the BJP delegates from Manipur.

Highlighting the extreme misery being endured by all sections of people in Manipur, the State BJP team urged the Union Home Minister to resolve the existing issue of economic blockade permanently in the larger interest of general public.

BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel was also present during the meeting.

The State BJP delegates also held another meeting with Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Union MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju where BJP National Mahila Morcha vice-president Sharda Devi was also present.

The team then submitted a memorandum signed by BJP Manipur Pradesh president Ksh Bhabananda.

It is reported that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and other Central will discuss the blockade issue of Manipur this evening.

Source: Sangai Express