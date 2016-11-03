State celebrates Kut-2016 on theme of ‘unity through culture’

The State Level Kut, 2016 was celebrated on November 1 under a theme “Unity through Culture” at 1st MR Ground with Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh gracing the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing the crowd, the chief guest said the Kut festival had been in existence before the advent of Christianity in the state and the Kut festival has become one of the most popular festivals which occupies special place in the hearts of the people and brings together all the communities in the state.

The chief guest further encouraged the future generation to conserve and preserve culture, and wish that Kut being a festival for bountiful harvest, this year festival will also be a festival of peace and harmony in a true sense and harmony and progress for all community living in the state.

The Kut voice contest was held as a part of the celebration, where 13 contestants competed for the top spot.

Th Lokeshore Singh, Speaker, Manipur Legislative Assembly, D Korungthang, minister (Health), MC Mary Kom, MP, (Rajya Sabha), Hazi Abdul Salam, MP, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kh Ratankumar, M Okendro Singh, minister, and TN Haokip, president, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee attended the function as guests of honour and president of the function, respectively.

From A Correspondent

Chandel

The Kuki Chin Mizo communities of Chandel district also celebrated Kut 2016, a post harvest festival under the theme “Kut for Unity” at the campus of Standard English High School, Khopimun Village in Chandel district with cultural extravaganza on Tuesday.

Chandel ADC chairman Lhukhosei Zou, vice-chairman Th Joy Lamkang attended as chief guest and guest of honour of the noon session.

ADC members S Tongpao Mate, Gotinlam Gangte and Chinneivah Haokip attended as the Kut hosts while Ch Meshil Ranjit, executive member (works) ADC Chandel and Ngamkholal Baite, executive member (Edn and PHED) ADC Chandel graced as special guests.

Thronged with thousands of Kutters in traditional attires, the celebration began after Kut Pa – Pius Houdem Guite performed the traditional rituals and declared the celebration being open.

And as a mark of the commencement of the celebration, gun shots were fired in the air.

Exhibition of colourful cultural dances from different kindred tribes including Aimol, Kom, Vaiphei, Thadou, Zou, etc. were the main highlight of the noon session.

Besides spectacular choreographies, several talented and noted Kuki artistes enthralled the huge crowd with modern love songs as well as gospel songs.

Sugnu AC’s MLA Ranjit Singh, Churachandpur deputy commissioner Lunminthang Haokip, Chandel ADC member JN Baite and addl DC Chandel Lalramsang Fimate attended the evening session as chief guest, functional president and guests of honour respectively.

Chandel ADC executive members Ngamkholal Baite, Seithang Haokip and Chanthoi Aimol attended as host of the evening session, while SAI assistant director Ibomcha Singh, special contractors Hauminlian Zou and KS Baite attended as special guests.

Besides other entertainment program, Crowning of Chandel District Miss Kut 2016 was the main highlight of the Evening Session.

Veineihat Haokip was crowned as the Chandel District Miss Kut 2016 while Olivia Manneilun Zou and Mercy Lheineilam Khongsai bagged the 1st Runners up and 2nd Runners Up of the Miss Kut Contest respectively.

The winner of Chandel District Miss Kut 2016 Veineihat Haokip walks away with the Miss Kut 2016 Crown and cash prize of Rs. 50,000/-. And the 1st Runners up and 2nd Runners Up went home richer by a cash prize of Rs. 30,000/- and Rs. 20,000/- in cash.

Tracy Tingneihoi Doungel, Gracy Nengneichong Baite, Esther Phangeisang Touthang, Boinu Niengneihoi Haokip and Lhing Mercy Haokip were also awarded the sub-title of Miss Personality, Miss Photogenic, Miss Beautiful Hair, Best Designer and Miss Congeniality respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- each.

Source: Imphal Free Press