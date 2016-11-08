State integrity not safe till Art 3 is amended: RK Anand

The territorial integrity of the state will not be safe until the article 3 of the Constitution is amended, according to Congress MLA of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa RK Anand.

RK Anand was speaking at a simple function at his residence in Kwakeithel.

He said, we should not believe in assurances given by central leaders that the territorial integrity would be safe in the background of the framework agreement signed between GOI and NSCN (IM) and a possible solution in the near future.

The threat of dismemberment of Manipur will always remain as long as NSCN-IM talks with the centre, said RK Anand.

He challenged his former colleagues who left party to join BJP to speak out against any compromise on Manipur’s territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, the Naoriya Pakhanglakpa core committee members of development coordination committee have clarified over the boycott of RK Anand.

The spokesperson of core committee L Premchand said that due to the airport expansion the roads of the Ningombam area could not be taken up for proper development of infrastructure. Amidst the situation MLA is working hardly for development of Ningombam and its neighboring villages at best level.

Source: Imphal Free Press