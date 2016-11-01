State observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The state today observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at 1st Bn Manipur Rifle ground. Chief Minister Shri Okram Ibobi Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Gaikhangam attended the function as Chief Guest and President respectively.

The Chief Guest inspected the contingents which was led by Shri Faumei Gonglin, IPS, CO 2 MR as Parade Commander and later administered Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to the officials gather in today’s function.

Speaking as Chief Guest on the occasion, Chief Minister said in remembrance and show respect to (Late) first India’s Home Minister Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary, the nation observed October 31 as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel is one of the important key functionaries of Indian National Congress and also amongst the founding father of the Republic of India. He also plays an important role in India’s freedom struggle.

Under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi, Sadar Vallabhbhai Patel leads Satyagraha movement successfully at Gujarat. He was known as Hero by the Gujaratis. In 1920, he was elected as a new President of the newly constituted Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. He had supported the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi. He also recruited 3 lakh members in the entire state of Gujarat besides raised 1.5 billion as fund. He supported the bonfire by burning the British products at Ahmadabad and abandoned English styles. In the year 1923 when Gandhi was in Jail, he led the Satyagraha at Nagpur as requested by Congress member.

In commemoration of the great leader on his birthday, the nation observed the National Unity Day with a pledge to protect the unity and integrity of India.

The function was attended by Ministers, MLAs, Civil and Police top ranking officials of the government.

Further, the 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) in the spirit of promoting National unity organised a “Unity Run 2016” for CAPF personnel and school children on the occasion of EKTA DIWAS 2016.

A large number of Assam Rifles/ CAPF personnel and students took part in the run. The run for unity was conducted to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, ‘The Iron Man of India’, who was instrumental in unifying the Indian states in the current geo political configuration. The run was flagged off by Shri Kiren Rijiju, Honorable Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The event was flagged off from the historical Kangla Fort, which symbolises the rich culture and traditions of the State. The event was aimed at re-affirming the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand potential threats to its unity and security.

The run also signified the unifying bond between the security forces and the people of Manipur, so that they can work hand in hand towards eradicating insurgency and further enhancing the development of the State.

Source: Imphal Free Press