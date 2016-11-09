State of the art hotel comes up at Kpi

SADAR HILLS, Nov 8 : An imposing façade, warm and luxurious interiors with the best amenities, Hotel LNC- Ol Dai Lim, the first of its kind in the area has begun its world class service after its formal inauguration on October 29 in the heart of Kangpokpi town in Sadar Hills.

Hotel LNC stands for Hotel Lunsat NgahChong and the local dialects ‘Ol Dai Lim’ basically stands for ‘A peaceful resting place’ constructed from 2012 by Lunsat Kipgen, Special Contractor and his wife Ngahchong Kipgen, Zonal Education Officer, Kangpokpi.

Built in the commercial hub of Kangpokpi town and located on IT Road near the Trans Asian Highway 1, Hotel LNC is close to the major commercial areas of the town and it is around 55 kms from Imphal International Airport.

The hotel embodies the warm hospitality and rich legacy of Sadar Hills offering stylish, modern luxurious accommodation, spacious reception area, comfortable seating and banquet room serving Indian, Chinese and Inter-Continental cuisine.

The more than 30 rooms with contemporary designs and categorized into Single, Double and Deluxe are pleasantly decorated with modern, elegant fabrics of delicate hues.

Offering quality food and stay for individuals as well as groups the hotel has a restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. The hotel also offers a comprehensive selection for fine dining and beverages which include multi-cuisine brands, along with specialities that are unique to the hotel.

Hotel LNC also offers avenues for hosting meetings, conference, executive board, banquets and live-performance with all the modern amenities available to organize a high profile gathering at a reasonable price.

The hotel is just a stone throw away from the bus stop, taxi, auto parking are located a few steps from the Hotel while airport drop and pick service are in the pipeline.

Source: The Sangai Express