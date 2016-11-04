State signs MoU with Centre on connectivity

IMPHAL | November 3

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Ministry of Civil Aviation, government of India, government of Manipur and Airports Authority of India for implementation of Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in the state in the presence of chief minister O Ibobi Singh and Union minister of civil aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati at a simple function held in the office chamber of chief minister Manipur today.

The primary objective of the scheme is to facilitate/stimulate regional air connectivity by making it affordable by supporting airline operators through (1) concession by central government, state governments and airport operators to reduce the cost of airline operators on regional routes and (2) financial (Viability Gap Funding or VGF) support to meet the gap, if any, between the cost of airline operations and expected revenues on such routes.

It may be mentioned that ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), government of India released the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016 (NCAP 2016). Two of the key objectives of NCAP, 2016 are to “enhance regional connectivity through fiscal support and infrastructure development” and to “establish an integrated eco-system which will lead to significant growth of civil aviation sector, which in turn would promote tourism, increase employment and lead to a balanced regional growth”. In this regard, ministry of civil aviation has envisaged a Regional Connectivity Scheme for the country.

The MoU was signed by joint secretary, MoCA, govt. of India, the commissioner (Transport), govt. of Manipur and the chairman, Airpiorts Authority of India.

Deputy chief minister Gaikhangam, transport minister Kh Ratankumar Singh and chief secretary O Nabakishore Singh were also present in the function.

