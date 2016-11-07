Tongjeimarin district demand renewed, CM Ibobi warned

Tongjeimarin District Demand Committee has renewed its demand for creation of Tongjeimarin district, cautioning Okram Ibobi Singh government that failure to consider the demand will invite intense form of agitation.

The proposed Tongjeimarin district includes Nungba, Noney and Khoupum sub-divisions, parts of Sadar Hills, Churachandpur and villages bordering Jiribam in Imphal East and Henglep sub-division in Churachandpur district.

“The demand for creation of Tongjeimarin district has been a long standing one and it deserves to be considered with all seriousness as it has all the required criteria to be upgraded to a full-fledged district,” Gangamlung Pamei, acting chairman of the demand committee said in a statement issued today.

He said Tongjeimarin has great historical significance and it has played a major role in the growth and development of cultural history of Manipur.

“It was through this route that Manipur established cultural and political contacts with neighbouring states. In spite of its importance, the areas encompassing along Tongjeimarin route has been one of the most neglected areas in Manipur,” the statement said.

The recent move of the state government to upgrade Sadar Hills and Jiribam sub-division to full-fledged districts ignoring the long standing demand for creation of Tongjeimarin district is direct affront to the democratic demand of the committee.

“We condemn the step-motherly treatment and lackadaisical attitude of Okram Ibobi Singh while dealing with the issue of creation of new districts in the state. The demand of the TDDC merits consideration in all aspects equally with that of Sadar Hills and Jiribam sub-division,” Gangamlung said.

He pointed out that the demand is not based on ethnic line rather it is purely based on administrative convenience and for the cause of speedy development of the areas within the proposed district.

“The demand for creation of Tongjeimarin district took a concrete shape during W Nipamacha Singh, the then chief minister with the formation of the district demand committee on July 11, 1998. The committee was once invited for discussion on October 7, 2012 in the office of the then chief secretary D S Poonia in view of the state’s interest to serve administrative and developmental conveniences through this age-old life line of the erstwhile princely state,” he said.

Appealing to the government to take the necessary steps to create the district the statement warned that failure to evoke positive response from the government will be dealt with severe form agitations and the government will be held responsible for any outcome.

