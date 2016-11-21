Tourism festival to showcase heritage

The Tourism Department of Manipur is all set to host the Manipur Sangai Festival, 2016, the annual tourism festival from tomorrow as the state is reeling under the impact demonetisation and UNC economic blockade.

Like last year heritage houses will showcase ethnic houses of different communities of the state. Many food courts, Thailand stalls, stalls of horticulture are the most colourful and lively where it showcased nurseries of different flowers.

Another attraction is bamboo but constructed by the Forest Department.

More features have been including like Shumang Leela, Manipur Film Festival, indigenous sports, Asian theatre festival etc.

Another significant feature will be the 5th International Tourism Mart to be organised at the City Convention Centre Imphal from November 23 to 25.

Addressing media persons at the New Secretariat conference hall, Chief Secretary of Manipur O Nabakishore Singh said state is expecting more foreign delegates this year especially from Thailand, Japan and Myanmar.

Manipur has been chosen as the host state for the Mart with an aim to highlight the tourism potential of the region by bringing together the tourism fraternity of the NE states and West Bengal, he continued.

The Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture will preside over the event on November 24 and ministers/parliamentary secretaries, officials of Tourism from all the NE states and West Bengal will be present, he said.

The Chief Secretary further informed that more than 50 international delegates, 80 tour operators along with the state delegates from the NE states and West Bengal will be participating in the mart along with delegates from the Ministry of Tourism and India Tourism Development Corporation.

Tourism officials informed that for the convenience of the public, the department has come up with a measure to make tickets available in most of the districts and added that the ticket rates for students will be Rs 15 and 25 for adults.

According to the Transport department, 50 wingers will be pressed into action to ferry the public from the main venue of the festival to their respective destinations.

Responding to queries whether the department has made any special arrangements to curb any eventuality arising out of the demonetisation, the Chief Secretary revealed that there was none.

However, he maintained that the state will try its best to prevent any such complication and act accordingly as per the need.

He further said that the state has already intimated the Central Government in writing to issue Rs. 830 crores.

RK Nimai, advisor to the Government of Manipur, clarifying on the issue said that there was no time for any alternative arrangement as demonetisation was enforced suddenly.

Informing that the Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is currently camping in Delhi to meet the Home Minister, Chief Secretary hoped that the CM would apprise the Home Minister to intervene into the matter of the indefinite economic blockade.

