Tripartite talk on UNC blockade today

The Centre, Manipur government and representatives of the United Naga Council (UNC) will hold a tripartite talk in Delhi tomorrow on the agenda of the ongoing economic blockade along Manipur’s supply lines by the Naga organisation.

A six member team of the UNC led by its president Gaidon Kamei will represent the Naga organisation while state chief secretary O Nabakishore Singh will represent state government. A team of the Union home ministry will play the mediator’s role during the talk.

“An UNC team is already in Delhi. There will be a tripartite talk tomorrow on the ongoing blockade at 11 am tomorrow,” an UNC source said.

The issue of Sadar Hills is likely to figure in the talk as the indefinite economic blockade which began in the midnight of November 1 is due to alleged plan of the Okram Ibobi Singh government to create Sadar Hills district without consulting the Nagas.

Sources here speculate that the state government and UNC may thrash out a solution during tomorrow’s meeting and bring the blockade to end.

As the state is facing a crisis of scarcity of daily requirements due to the blockade Ibobi Singh government is hard-pressed to get the blockade lifted.

The fuel scarcity reached an unprecedented situation today with a litre of petrol is reportedly sold at Rs 300 today in Imphal’s black market.

In Churachandpur a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 250 today.

Sources said the tripartite talk has been convened after Ibobi Singh had spoken to Centre’s interlocutor in the NSCN (IM) talk R N Ravi.

In a related development the state government and IOC officials sent tankers with security escorts to procure fuel and gas from Silchar depot.

At least, 65 bullet trucks for gas and 45 tankers for petrol are going to be escorted through the Jiribam route. Other fuel laden trucks numbering around 115 at Khatkhatti, Assam would be brought to Imphal with security escorts through Imphal-Jiribam highway.

In another development Ima Panthoibi Street Vendors Union of Inter State Bus Terminus today launched a counter blockade against the UNC economic blockade.

The protestors stopped a mini truck bound for Senapti district and seized all items found in it.

Speaking to media persons, a member of the union said they will continue with their counter blockade and seize essential commodities being taken to the hill districts, unless the UNC calls off their economic blockade.

She said considering the fact that the UNC blockade is hurting the common people while it has no effect on the government, it should be lifted at the earliest.

