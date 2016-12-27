27 new member joins BJP

Former VC HAC, Z. Kikhonbou along with 27 others joins BJP

Former Vice Chairman of Hill Area Committee Manipur Legislative Assembly, Z. Kikhonbou along with 27 others today joined the BJP.

A reception ceremony of the newly enrolled members was held today at BJP Manipur Pradesh Office.

Z Kikhonbou was elected as Congress MLA from Tamei Assembly constituency. He served as Vice-Chairman but had resigned from the HAC post, the post of MLA and from the membership of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in the aftermath of the creation of 7 new districts.

Other newly enrolled members are Ramgwangdin, Tadinang Gangmei, Hatlhig Doungel, all three are members ADC Tamenglong .

Other members joined today include K Sunita @ Suniti Devi, Zila Parishad Mayang Langjing, Kh Sanaton Singh, Pradhan Mayang Langjing, Th Dwijamani Singh, Pradhan Awang Khunou and O Tondon Devi, Pradhan Maklang Gram Panchayat members from Lamshang Assembly constituency.

N Boby Singh, Pradhan Lairenkabi and Kadangbam, I Ranjan Singh, Pradhan Phumlou and Sivakumar Basnet, Pradhan Kanglatongbi Gram Panchayat from Sekmai assembly constituency.

M Tombi Devi, Pradhan Naoriya Heinoukhongnembi, K Ibeyaima Devi, Pradhan Malom, Sh Selasana Devi, Pradhan Hiyangthang and Ak Mani Singh, Pradhan Langthabal Ningombam Gram Panchayat from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly Constituency.

Chongtham (O) Shanti Devi, member Waikhom Zila Parishad, Yumnam Iboton Singh, Pradhan Langmeidong, Mayengbam Gyanendro Singh, Pradhan Mayeng Lamjao and Yumlembam Premkumar Singh, Pradhan Sekmaijin Gram Panchayat from Hiyanglam Assembly constituency and Md Rajak, Ward No. 5, Md Salatur, Ward No. 6, Md Yahiya, Ward No. 6, Thangjam Ibomcha, Ward No. 7, Khoirom Bidyashwor, Ward No. 7, Longjam Mathang, Ward No. 8, Sagolsem Santa, Ward No. 8 and Maibam Selung, Ward No. 9 members from Wangkhem Assembly consituency.

Welcoming the newly enrolled members of the BJP, General Secretary and BJP MLA Th Bishwajit said that with the joining of more local bodies’ representatives the BJP is sure to get maximum seats in the upcoming assembly election.

Bishwajit further said that there is no decline to the popularity of BJP as reported in certain section of media but in contrast to what has been reported the BJP is becoming the people’s choice. He appealed people not to be driven by false propaganda of some vested interested people.