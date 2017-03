4000 Indian Paramilitary Personnel rush in to Manipur as UNC continues indefinite Economic Blockade

The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Manipur in the wake of violence following economic blockade on National Highways connecting the state. While around 1,500 paramilitary personnel were rushed in to Manipur in last two days, around 2,500 paramilitary were dispatched to the state last week, a senior Home Ministry official said on Tuesday.

The security personnel were sent to the Northeastern state keeping in view the security situation in the state in the wake of violence following the economic blockade imposed by the Union Naga Council on two National Highways since November 1. The UNC has imposed the economic blockade on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) that serve as lifelines for the landlocked Manipur.

Curfew in Imphal East district was clamped indefinitely on Sunday last after a mob torched and vandalised 22 passenger vehicles on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, while curfew in Imphal West district was imposed from evening to dawn.

Meanwhile, a lethode bomb was detonated by unidentified miscreants at the Moreh Police Commando complex but no casualties were reported, police said.

District police said the miscreants exploded the bomb at the police commando complex in the newly created Tengnoupal district at around 5.15 PM on Tuesday damaging a vehicle. There was no casualty and no one claimed responsibility for the attack, they said. Moreh is located on the Indo-Myanmar border.

-PTI