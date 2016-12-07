AFSPA extended for another year

The state government has once again extended the provisions of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 as amended from time to time for a period of one year with effect from December 1, 2016 the entire state of Manipur excluding the Imphal Municipal Area as “Disturbed Area”, said a release signed by Additional Chief Secretary(Home), Government of Manipur Dr J Suresh Babu.

The decision to impose the ‘Disturbed Area’ status in the state is based on the opinion of the state Governor that the entire state of Manipur is in such a disturbed condition due to violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups that the use of Armed Forces in aid of civil power is necessary, it added.

Source: Imphal Free Press