Animal Gym founder awarded Prof Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award

Indore, Dec 29 : Addiction Free and Healthy Youth activist, also the founder of Animal Gym Rk Viswajit has been felicitated with the most prestigious Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award, 2016 during the inauguration of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) 62nd National Conference held at Indor, Madhya Pradesh on December 24 to 27, 2016.

With the attainders like Manohar Parikar, Defence Minister of India and other high ranking officials at the conference, the award which comprises of cash, certificate and memento was handed over to Rk Viswajit.

Not only being the Addiction Free and Healthy Youth activist and the founder of Animal Gym, Rk Viswajit was also awarded Real Heroes of India in 2012 including Indira Gandhi National Excellency Award.

Every year Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar award is given to only one selected Indian in his memory since 1991 whose contribution was like a foundation stone to build up and flourished (ABVP), the world’s largest student organization.

The idea behind the award is to encourage young social workers, engaged in various social welfare activities and to offer them a platform, thereby to motivate other youth for social work as well as to express gratitude to the young social workers.