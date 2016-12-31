Another tussle between two groups arises at Koutruk over land allocation for National Sports University

Two days after the signing of memorandum of Agreement between the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India and YAS Department Government of Manipur for allocation of land for construction of National Sports University, differences arises between groups of people over allocation of land. Report reaching here said that even as villagers of Koutruk and Senjam Village had agreed to allot land free of cost for construction of the National Sports University, some of the neighbouring villages had argued the allocation of land as it belong to them. Mention may be made that on December 29, 2016 Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India and YAS Department Government of Manipur signed memorandum of agreement for construction of the national Sports University. As per the agreement the Ministry of YAS, Union Government will initiate steps to set up the National Sports University at the site. On the other hand the YAS department Government of Manipur will hand over the land free from all encumbrances at the aforesaid location to the Government of India of the explicit purpose of setting up the Sports University. With the opposition coming from a neighbour village it is likely that the construction of the Sports University will once more remain delayed. Mention may be made that GoM had completed all procedure for construction of the National Sports University at Yaithibi Loukon but sifted by the GoI at Koutruk.

Source: Imphal Times