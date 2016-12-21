Centre rushes 4k personnel to Manipur

New Delhi, Dec 20 :The Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Manipur in the wake of violence following economic blockade on National Highways connecting the State.

While around 1,500 paramilitary personnel were rushed in to Manipur in the last two days, around 2,500 paramilitary were dispatched to the State last week, a senior Home Ministry official said today.

The security personnel were sent to the North Eastern State keeping in view the security situation in the State in the wake of violence following the economic blockade imposed by the Union Naga Council on two National Highways since November 1.

The UNC has imposed the economic blockade on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) that serve as lifelines for the landlocked Manipur.

Curfew in Imphal East district was clamped indefinitely on Sunday last after a mob torched and vandalised 22 passenger vehicles on the Imphal-Ukhrul road, while curfew in Imphal West district was imposed from evening to dawn.

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang has sought the intervention of both the Centre and Manipur Government in securing the lives and property of Naga people in the Imphal valley of Manipur.

Zeliang in separate letters to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Manipur Chief Minister Ibobi Singh yesterday drew their attention to the plight of hundreds of Nagas who are stranded in the Imphal valley and claimed that they were delayed in proceeding to their respective villages in the hills.

PTI

Source: The Sangai Express