Clinical ambushes on Imphal-Moreh route which claimed the lives of 3 cops. What were the AR men doing, asks Kim Gangte

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Manipur Pradesh Trinamool Congress (MPTC) president Kim Gangte has questioned how it was possible for armed men, suspected to be NSCN (IM) cadres, to clinically lay multiple ambushes and kill three police personnel along the Imphal-Moreh stretch of the National Highway on December 15 when the said stretch of the highway is choc-a-bloc with Assam Rifles posts and personnel.

Speaking to media persons at the party’s office at Mahabali today, Kim Gangte said that security should have been beefed up as the Chief Minister and other Ministers were scheduled to visit and inaugurate Tengnoupal district.

Given such a situation, the Assam Rifles personnel posted along the said stretch of the highway should have been on extra alert, she said and expressed surprise that the attackers managed to slip away without so much of a resistance from the security personnel.

The MPTC president further said that although the creation of seven new districts for administrative convenience is a welcome step, it would be very unfortunate for the people if it had been politically motivated. “The Government’s decision to create seven new districts is a good step, but it is hard not to get suspicious of the Government’s move in the light of the coming Assembly election,” she added.

She said that if the decision to create the seven new districts turned out to be politically motivated, then it would be a huge disappointment for the people of the State. Speaking about the economic blockade imposed by the UNC, Kim said that the State Government should try to bring an amicable solution to the issue at the earliest so as to ease the suffering of the people.

She appealed to the UNC call off the blockade taking into consideration the hardships faced by the people. Kim further appealed to the Central Government to take up necessary actions and to instruct the State Government to contain the situation.

She accused the Central Government of neglecting Manipur regardless of the political party holding power at the State. The State Government should exercise its full authority and power to deal with the crippling issues and bring peace and stability to the region, she added. The State and Central Government should take up appropriate steps to solve the raging issue and the State Government should make special arrangements for a meeting with the civil societies in order to bring a peaceful and fruitful solution, she added.

Source: The Sangai Express