Date set for foundation stones of NH-37 bridges

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Foundation stones for Barak and Makru bridges which would be constructed anew will be laid on December 11.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will provide necessary funds to the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDC) Limited.

The two bridges will be constructed by a company based outside the State with NHIDC as the implementing agency.

As per an agreement signed between NHIDC and the company, Barak and Makru bridges would be constructed within three years.

The total estimated cost for the two bridges is Rs 103 crore.

Incidentally, the existing bailey bridges of Barak and Makru break down every now and then and the weights of loaded vehicles are restricted within certain limits if they are to cross the two bridges.

It is reported that the new Barak Bridge and Makru Bridge would be constructed with RCC.

Meanwhile, BRO has informed that the bailey bridge over Barak river located along Imphal-Barak road will remain closed for repairing work. All types of vehicles except those on medical emergency cannot ply on the bridge from December 8 till the completion of the repairing work.

Source: The Sangai Express