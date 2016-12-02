Deploy Central forces : HC to Govt

Imphal, Dec 1: A full bench of the High Court of Manipur today directed the State Government to do the needful to neutralise the ongoing indefinite blockade and deploy Central forces at vulnerable points and also protect not only the bridges but also all vital installations.

The full bench comprised of Chief Justice Rakesh Rajan Prasad, Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin. A Public Interest Litigation filed by one Rajkumar Joysana versus Union of India was listed today.

According to the order passed by the full bench today, learned Advocate General Th Ibohal Singh submitted that pursuant to the order passed by the Court, Police Department immediately took up the matter with the State Government for doing the needful and comply with the High Court’s earlier directive.

Acting on the order, the State Government approached the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide 60 companies of BSF and CRPF for deployment along the two National Highways (NH-2 and NH-37). In response, Central forces were made available by the Central Government for deployment along the National Highways leading to Manipur.

Subsequently, the State Government was able to bring back stranded trucks to Imphal. The Advocate General also assured the Court that they would be able to bring the situation to normalcy within four to five days by way of adequate deployment of Central forces not only along NH-37 but also along NH-2.

Meanwhile, unlawful assembly of five or more persons, carrying of lethal weapons, sticks, stones, fire-arms or objects which can be used as offensive weapons (Imphal-Dimapur highway) have been prohibited in Senapati district along NH-2 and 200 metres of its adjoining areas for a period of one week with immediate effect under CrPC Section 144. Senapati District Magistrate C Arthur Worchuiyo issued an order to this effect today.

Source: The Sangai Express