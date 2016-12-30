DESAM protest govt inaction on custodial torture of their volunteers

Imphal, Dec 29 : The State government’s failure to fulfill the demand for punishment of those police officials who were responsible for custodial torture of 4 DESAM volunteers including its president Moirangthem Angamba, after picking them up from Manipur University gate on October 29, has irked the students’ body prompting them to re-launch its agitation by burning effigy of Home Minister Gaikhangam and threatening to disturb functioning of government offices from tomorrow.

At around 1 pm today, a group of DESAM volunteers today tried to burn the effigies of the Home Minister at Keishampat Junction, however, police team foiled them by snatching the effigy. Later, the students confronted the police and took back the effigy and burnt it at Keisampat Lairembi area.

Meanwhile, a group of students from Imphal College also staged protest against the government failure to punish the police officials responsible for custodial torture to the 4 student volunteers of DESAM. Effigy of Home Minister Gaikhangam was also burnt by the protestors at aroud 1.40 pm.

Placards demanding punishment of police personnel responsible for custodial torture if DESAM volunteers were also put up.