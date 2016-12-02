Final argument on Roger killing case begins

The final argument in the Roger murder case began today at the District and Session Court, Imphal West, here. During the hearing the counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made their submission before the court. The submission of the CBI counsel started at around 11 am and lasted for more than two and a half hour.

Having heard the submission the court fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing for the Defence counsel to submit their argument. The main accused of the case Nongthongbam Ajay Son of N Biren, former minister and now spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh, physically appear before the court. Nongthongbam Ajay is currently on bail.

After the accused examination held on November 4, the court had fixed November 28 for final argument hearing of the trial as the defence counsel informed the court that they would not produce any defence witness. But the hearing was adjourned till today due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Irom Roger s/o Irom Lokendro was allegedly shot dead after a road rage along the Tiddim road on May 20, 2012 at Ghari oppsoite under Singjamei police station Imphal West, in broad day light during the Yaoshang festival. Although a case was registered by the police, the case was later handed over to the CBI.

Subsequently, after an investigation the CBI register a case under Section 302/34 and 27 Arms Act and later submitted the charge sheet before the session court Imphal west along with 70 prosecution witness in their charge sheet on the mid part of 2012 and charge was framed against the alleged accused on June 2012.

Source: Imphal Free Press