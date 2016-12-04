Governor calls for plastic free State

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : Governor Dr Najma Heptulla, today assured to make Manipur a plastic-free State after seeking advice and necessary action in this regard from the Centre.

The Governor was inaugurating a 3-day media workshop on climate change reporting in Manipur here. The programme is being held as part of the media sensitisation initiative in the North East States jointly organised by Indian Himalayas Climate Adaptation Programme of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Department of Science and Technology, and the Centre for Media Studies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Najma assured that she would approach the Centre to make Manipur a plastic-free State and expressed hope that such steps would help protect the environment from further degradation to some extent. If such a move comes into effect, use of plastic carry bags and bottles by people will be completely banned in the State.

She expressed deep concern over the man-made pollution and said people are throwing everything into rivers and Loktak Lake causing severe disturbances to ecology.

Dr Najma explained the negative impact of pollution on the natural environment. She assured that a programme would be launched soon to conserve the wetland.

The Manipur Governor stressed the importance of media’s role in generating awareness and motivating communities at the local level to save the environment.

State Environment Minister Irengbam Hemochandra Singh during the function said that Manipur is among the few States in the country to have formulated action plan on climate change and to have initiated action to implement it.

Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Deputy Director Dr Shirish Sinha said the programme makes an attempt to trigger interest in climate change, its impacts and sustainability, livelihood issues and adaptation stories among journalists and media houses in the North East region.

As part of the programme, a series of media workshops will take place in all States of the region over the next three years. Senior thematic experts, scientists and policy makers will participate in these workshops and interact with journalists from the region to write field-based stories. Best stories will be awarded at the end of the programme.

Source: The Sangai Express