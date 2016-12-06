Health Min lays foundation for AYUSH hospital at Moreh

Health Minister D Korungthang today laid the foundation stone to construct a 50-bedded Integrated AYUSH hospital at Zoummunnuom village located 8 km from Moreh towards Imphal.

Attending as chief guest, Korungthang said the state and Indian government has been keeping an eye to fully develop the Moreh town as it is international border town and added that infrastructure of various departments will also be constructed.

He further said he has also proposed for the construction of railway track from Imphal to Moreh.

If the construction of the AYUSH hospital is fully completed, not only the people of the Moreh but neighbouring Myanmar will be benefitted the medical facilities of the hospital, he maintained.

He also appealed the doctors and staff nurse working in the health department to perform their duties with full dedication and also urged them to visit the interior part of the state to perform their services.

He further appealed to bring a solution on the ongoing economic blockade and counter economic blockade as people of the state are facing lot of hardships.

The function was also attended by the chairman of ADC Chandel Lukhosei Zou, director of AYUSH K Lokendro Singh, MLA of Keirao AC K Thamarjit and chief of Zoumunnuzm village as the president and the guests of honour respectively.

Source: Imphal Free Press