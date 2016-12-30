Heingang A/C development model release anniversary held

Imphal, Dec 29 : As part of the 131 Anniversary Foundation Day, release function of Development Model, 2-Heingang A/C was held at the residence of N Ratan (Kapu) Meetei, member of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Heingang Mayai Leikai on December 28, 2016.

The function was organised by Heingang Block Youth Congress Committee.

The development Model of 2-Heingang Assembly Constituency was launch and shown in front of the people of 2-Heingang A/C.

Th Lokeshwar Singh, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Professor Ng Bijoy Singh, MLA of Khurai A/C and Y Surchandra Singh (Retd IAS), MLA of Kakching A/C attended the function as president, chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Development model of Heingang A/c includes better connectivity and communications, better water management, better health care facility, upliftment in education sector for the constituency it has included proposal to introduce East Asian languages at primary level through language laboratories of East Asian language like Japanese, Korean, Burmese, Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese to prepare the youths in the Look East Policy. With an aim to turn Heingang A/c as an organic constituency and round the year cropping, annual award for best agricultural yield, special incentives for organic produce is proposed and for preservation and promotion of indigenous sports, extra care for the people with special needs, recreational parks, gardens and better housing proposal was also mentioned on the list in the development model release function.