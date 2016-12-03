Hornbill festival: North East India cultural dances enthral visitors

Dimapur, Dec. 2: The rich and vibrant culture of the seven north eastern states came alive in Kisama Heritage village as the cultural troupes attired in colourful traditional dress from respective state presented dances to the delight of visitors.

The second day of the Hornbill Festival 2016 witnessed the North East Cultural Day with performances of dances by the cultural troupes from the eight north eastern states.

The North East Cultural Day was graced by Secretary of Higher Education, Government of India, Vinay Sheel Oberio, as the chief guest. The programme was organised by the North–East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Dimapur, on the theme ‘Culturally yours’ with an aim to highlight the rich and vibrant cultures of the region.

Troupes from all the eight north eastern states enthralled the gathering with their unique dances. One of the dances performed to crowd’s delight was the ‘Yak Chham’ dance by the Sikkim troupe. The dance depicts the movements of Yak and the simple lifestyle of the herdsmen in the mountains.

Dancing troupes which performed included Bardoishikla dance of Bodo community (Assam); Nunu-Pipi of Adi community (Arunachal Pradesh); Lai- haraoba dance (Manipur); Harvest dance of Khasi community (Meghalaya); Cheraw dance (Mizoram); Khupililie dance (Nagaland); Yak Chham dance (Sikkim); and Mamita dance (Tripura).

Hornbill junior photography

Dimapur, Dec. 2: Hornbill Junior Photography got underway at the Kids Carnival Arena in Kisama. Interested candidates between the age of 14 to 18 years can participate in the event.

The participants are required to submit 5 pictures of the current Hornbill Festival and submit it on or before December 7. The result will be declared on December 8 where the winner receives cash prize of Rs 6000 and the first runners up Rs 4000.

Meanwhile, a dance competition is being held on December 2 for Group B (Classes IV to VI) and Group C (Classes VII to IX). Winners receive Rs 4000 and the first runners up Rs 2000.

Naga Terriers joins other Nagas at Hornbill festival

Dimapur, Dec. 2: Joining other tribes of Nagaland, the NAGA Terriers has set up its own Morung in Kisama Heritage village at the Hornbill Festival. It signified unity of the soldiers who are enrolled from all seventeen tribes of Nagaland.

The aim of setting up the ‘Morung’ was to attract and inspire the youth to serve the nation alongwith their culture and tradition in the citizen army. It also exhibited the rich culture and tradition of Nagaland.

The Battalion came into existence on November 1, 2005. The unit moved out for operational deployment in Nagaland on January 4, 2007. The Battalion has been conducting numerous welfare activities for civilians including medical camps in interior villages of Nagaland.

The Naga Terriers ‘Morung’ was visited by large numbers of defence, civil dignities and local public. The effort put up by 164 Inf Bn (TA) (H&H) NAGA under aegis of 3 CORPS & IGAR (N) was appreciated by one and all.

