Ibobi campaigns for Gaikhangam at Dy’s home turf

IMPHAL | Dec 29 : The state chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh today asked the people of Nungba constituency to send Gaikhangam as a unanimous candidate to the ensuing state assembly elections.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration function of the newly constructed office complex of SDO/BDO in Khoupum valley.

Khoupum lies within the jurisdiction of the newly created Noney district which was carved out of the vast Tamenglong district.

CM Ibobi Singh arrived in Khoupum valley alongwith Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and Revenue Minister I Hemochandra in an IAF helicopter today morning amidst heavy security detail.

Earlier, police commandos were fired upon by armed militants at Noney the evening before the inauguration of the new district.

The creation of new districts including Noney was vehemently objected by the NSCN-IM and United Naga Council besides a number of Naga organisations.

Speaking at the inaugural function held at Khangsillung Higher Secondary School ground Okram Ibobi said, the people of Nungba should be proud that a able politician with more than 30 years experience like Gaikhangam is representing them.

So, he should once again be elected from the constituency if possible as uncontested, he added.

The chief minister said that Noney will soon become a tourist destination after the completion of the railway project as tourists will certainly come to see the world’s tallest railway bridge.

Announcing a slew of promises CM Ibobi Singh said, black topping on Bishnupur-Noney road formally known as Tongjei Maril Road earlier scheduled to be completed this month will completed by March next year.

Calling for cooperation from the general public for timely completion of development projects he promised construction of a ring road in Khoupum valley and speeding up of the under construction Noney-Tupul road and IT road connectivity.

The commissioning of Khoupum Dam is under active consideration and a decision will soon be taken on whether to renovate or reconstruct the dam, he said.

Mentioning that the 33/11 KVA power generator will be upgraded for sufficient supply of electricity, Ibobi Singh said that the state government will come up with some positive steps to waive off pending electric bills.

Delivering his presidential speech deputy CM Gaikhangam negated claims of disparity in development between the valley and the hills.

He said that in the last 15 years development programmes has been evenly distributed in both the hills and valley. This is not the end, Gaikhangam said that many other development works will be taken up under the leadership of Ibobi Singh led Congress Government.

He said that if hill and valley districts have equal development then there will be development as whole of the state.

Appreciating the breathtaking scenic beauty of the Khoupum area Revenue minister I Hemochandra said that peace in every corner of the state will sure prevail in future.

He said that the love and respect that he got from the public of Khoupum will be remembered and he will tell stories of Khoupum to his children so that they follow the trend of spreading love and respect for mankind.

Deputy Commissioner of Noney District H Rupachandra sought cooperation from the public for his office staff to bring quick delivery of benefits.

