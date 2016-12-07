Ibobi lauds art and culture pioneers

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh has stressed on the need of promoting art and culture in the state.

He was speaking as Chief Guest during the State Level organising committee for International Sankirtan Day Celebration, 2016 at Chandrakriti Auditorium, Palace Compound today.

He said, Manipuri art and culture is recognised in the entire world as groomed by our ancestors from the time immemorial. Our ancestors developed the art and culture of the state that promotes brotherhood and tranquillity.

Chief Minister said that the then Gurus and current Gurus who helped preserving the beauty of our art and culture have promoted our art and culture to the entire world.

He said that it is our duty to safeguard and we shall further strive toward developing this precious art & culture of the state.

Organising such remarkable function felicitating and offering awards to 116 artists of Nat Sankirtan in the field of Pung, Esei and Moibung must be a challenging task.

He said that maintain sustainable growth of Manipur University of Culture will need some fund may be in form of corpus fund to meet with recurring expenditures.

CM Ibobi announced to donate of Rs One lakh from Chief Minister discretionary fund to the organising committee for facilitating such a grand function promoting our art and culture of the state.

MLA and chairman of the organising committee Laishram Nandakumar Singh, MLA Ng Bijoy Singh, MLA Y Surchandra Singh (Retd IAS) and MLA Elangbam Chand Singh were also attended the celebration as president and guests of honour respectively.

