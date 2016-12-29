Internet data service to resume on friday

IMPHAL | Dec 28

As the law and order situation order improved in the past one week, the mobile data service will resume functioning from Friday.

To prevent unfounded rumours through social media during the recent unrest in the state, the additional chief secretary, Dr J Suresh Babu had intimated the Telecom Enforcement Resource Monitoring cell at Dimapur to stop internet data service in Manipur. In compliance to the order, all mobile data service was stopped from December 18 afternoon.

There has been nearly complete stoppage of internet service in all smart phones except via wireless fidelity (wi-fi) and from optical fibre lines. Services such as ticket booking, payment of electricity bills, long distance communication via internet etc. have been affected.

Source – IFP