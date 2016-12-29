Internet data service to resume on friday

IMPHAL | Dec 28
As the law and order situation order improved in the past one week, the mobile data service will resume functioning from Friday.
To prevent unfounded rumours through social media during the recent unrest in the state, the additional chief secretary, Dr J Suresh Babu had intimated the Telecom Enforcement Resource Monitoring cell at Dimapur to stop internet data service in Manipur. In compliance to the order, all mobile data service was stopped from December 18 afternoon.
There has been nearly complete stoppage of internet service in all smart phones except via wireless fidelity (wi-fi) and from optical fibre lines. Services such as ticket booking, payment of electricity bills, long distance communication via internet etc. have been affected.
Source – IFP
while Honorable Pm anounce digital india why did the govt of manipur blocked Internet? Ecconomic blockade by the nagas, chakka bandh by the valleys and internet blockade by the manipur govt. its a very good example for the people of manipur and india