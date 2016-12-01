Joykishan promises drug free Manipur

BJP MLA Khumukcham Joykishan has asserted that Manipur would be freed from all drug-related issues within five years provided the party is elected to power in the forthcoming Manipur State Assembly election.

If elected to power, BJP would take up exemplary action against drug smugglers. The BJP Government would also formulate a policy to keep all youngsters away from intoxicating drugs and make Manipur completely free from drug related issues.

A statement issued by Joykishan pointed out that a cousin of Chief Minister O Ibobi is entangled in a legal case in connection with the seizure of a consignment of drugs from Imphal airport.

People were also aware that MPCC president TN Haokip’s son was also involved in smuggling drugs. It was also a common knowledge that no kingpin of drug smugglers were arrested and punished during the past 15 years, alleged the BJP MLA.

While acknowledging the difficulties encountered by common people on account of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, Joykishan remarked that the same move was a war waged against black money, counterfeit currency notes and funding of terrorist organisations.

He also lambasted the State Government for undertaking a massive recruitment drive when the election is round the corner.

Even as a letter of enquiry was submitted to the Manipur Legislative Assembly on the suspicion of appointing only relatives of the Chief Minister, the Speaker, Cabinet Ministers and Congress MLAs during recruitment of seven Manipur Legislative Assembly Committee officers, there had been no response, Joykishan said.

This only indicated how truthful the recruitment process was, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express