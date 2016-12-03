Long Live UNC!

Times are tough all over, the demonetisation cruxes coupled with the blockade woes has certainly tested the mettle of the public, but life goes on without a single death in the State. The long queues in front of banks, ATMs, petrol pumps and cooking gas lines are borne with seeming silence by the public, however it cannot be said that embers are not burning inside. Some vehicles have been burnt, but if left unchecked, it may be the spark that ignites the powder keg.

One ponders if granting a Sadar Hill district or a Jiribam district would be a huge problem to the farmer, to the layman of the Naga hills. Would they really be bothered? Only UNC has a bone to chew with the district status, however, this bone chewed by them is at present imaginary, as the State government has not announced any new district status. UNC has more than made their point clear and the blockade could have been called off long back in the larger interest of the different communities. However, since they seem only to act for their own end and just cannot retract their stance now without a proper reason, one wonders if they are waiting for the election code of conduct to happen as such that the legislative powers are annulled and later the blockade can be lifted in the Yuletide spirit of a true Christian? The Holy Book like every other religious book basically preaches to be a good human being, quoting the bible and the story of Adam and Eve’s sons, Cain killing his brother Abel over jealousy- Then the Lord said to Cain, “Why are you furious? And why are you downcast? If you do right, wont you be accepted? But, if you do not do right, sin is crouching at the door. Its desire for you, but you must master it.”

It is felt that the UNC should also read this particular chapter in the Bible and master their desire, and to stop chewing the imaginary district hood bone in the larger interest of the public. At present the sin committed by strangulating the public amounts to UNC as Cain and the public as Abel. It is presumed that it is not the true intent of the UNC to terminate the other communities of the State like Cain. However, the benefit of the doubt lies with the public at this particular junction.

It is felt that the other communities can also aid the UNC to press home their demand or to rectify the phantom district status if the organization could kindly point out by whom and when the Sadar Hills and Jiribam district status will be announced. UNC can visit the Chief Minister along with other organizations from different communities and chalk out modalities through negotiations and debate, over the table. This option is felt the most rational one, however, UNC must be more knowledgeable about the subject. This rationale eludes mere mortals of this land and perhaps this higher wisdom is the main reason for Mr Gaidon Kamei and Sankhui Stephen presently landing inside the dilapidated lock up of Imphal police headquarter.

All said and done, the blockade has been successful for some time but due to the problem created by Shri Ibobi and Co. by facilitating the smooth passage of the convoy trucks along Jiribam route, the Police finally acting like keepers of the law and escorting trucks stranded at Mao last night has ‘most unfortunately’ thrown a monkey wrench in the blockade machinery. This should be condemned by the UNC in the highest terms and we most definitely want the blockade to continue till the Christmas and Happy New Year.

Source: Imphal Free Press