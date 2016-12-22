Nagaland: Naga Students Federation takes responsibility of burning some Manipur bound items

KOHIMA: The Naga Students Federation (NSF) has taken the responsibility of burning some items from Manipur bound truck last night and burnt on the National Highway as the truck driver defy to hear the NSF volunteers to return the truck back to Dimapur, as done by other Manipur bound trucks, but volunteers did not harm any vehicle.

Addressing a press conference NSF president Subenthung Kithan said the NSF has imposed the economic blockade from Monday last following the violence over Naga people settled in Imphal Valley, they have torched the vehicles even de-boarding the passengers, educational documents of students were burnt down and the travelers were allowed to suffer.

He informed that the NSF volunteers are patrolling the National Highway so that no vehicle can pass to Manipur.

Mr Kithan blamed the state Government of Manipur for not taking any steps against the miscreants and it seems that the Government is supporting them.

He informed that he had telephonic talks with Manipur Chief Secretary on the situation, who requested Kithan to write a letter to him on the situation what they were informed from Manipur, which was delivered to the Manipur CS today by internet.

The CS of Manipur also took the stock of situation of Nagaland side, where Kithan reportedly said in Nagaland Manipuri peoples are living freely without any problem.

Replying to a question about the appeal of Nagaland Congress that the blockade will only spoil the relation with neighbours, Mr Kithan said the blockade is a pressure on the Manipur Government to stop atrocities on Naga people in Imphal valley and it will be lifted as soon as the atrocities on Nagas will stop.

He also informed that students, who are on their way to home to enjoy holidays and the festive season, were exempted from the purview of the blockade.

(Agencies)