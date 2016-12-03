Over 1,300 People Died of AIDS in Mizoram Since 1990

More than 1,300 people have died of AIDS in Mizoram out of the 13,040 HIV positive cases identified since October 1990, this was informed by officials of Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) on World Aids Day.

The officials said the situation in the state is alarming as over 60 per cent of those living with HIV were infected through sexual contact, with many of them not belonging to risk groups.

“Unless the NGOs and churches do not make concerted efforts in combating it, the future of the state would be extremely bleak,” they added.

It is to be mentioned here that the number of HIV positive people was 1.19 per cent of the states population according to the 2011 census. Adding that the percentage against the number of blood samples tested was 2.35.

