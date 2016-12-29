PM Modi to visit Manipur next month

IMPHAL | Dec 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur next month before the election model code of conduct comes into force. Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports (independent charge) Vijay Goel is expected to accompany the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister will visit Manipur next month. However, the exact date of his arrival is yet to be fixed. The visit is likely before the before the election code of conduct comes into place,” an official source told Imphal Free Press.

During his visit the Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the upcoming National Sports University at Koutruk, Imphal West and also to inaugurate Mary Kom’s Boxing Academy at Langol Games Village, Imphal West.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Manipur state BJP office and meet state leaders to discuss the preparation for the forthcoming state assembly election. He will be accompanied by Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports (independent charge) Vijay Goel, the sources said.

The deputy commissioner of Imphal West and other concerned authorities have been intimated by the youth affairs and sports ministry directly to make available the number of acres available at Koutruk.

The deputy commissioner is also directed to make the necessary arrangements for laying of the foundation stone for the National Sports University.

It may be mentioned that the state government had acquired 390 acres at 41 Yaithibi Loukon earlier for setting up of the university. But, sports minister Vijay Goel during his last visit had said that the land was a low lying area and decided to shift the university site to Koutruk.

Construction of Mary Kom’s boxing academy has been completed sometime and she was waiting for inauguration of the academy by the Prime Minister. Mary Kom has been requesting the Prime Minister to inaugurate it.

The Prime Minister’s visit is significant in view of the prevailing situation in Manipur in the wake of the indefinite economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council.

Sources said, he will discuss the prevailing situation with leaders of the state BJP unit.

This will be the first visit by the Prime Minister after the NDA government came to power at the Centre.

