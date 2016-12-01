Rs 294 lakh granted to Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research, JMI for research and upgradation

The North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned a grant of Rs 294 lakh for the upgradation of the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research (CNESPR) in Jamia Millia Islamia under an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two sides.

The Shillong-based NEC, which comes under the Ministry of Development of North East Region (DONER) has agreed to provide the financial support to CNESPR JMI to conduct research studies on major issues confronting the North East Region (NER) such as migration, inclusive growth, governance, gender, tradition and modernity, state and civil society, literature and reflections, disaster management, Act East policy and climate change.

The amount of Rs. 294.00 lakh has been granted for a period of five years. The MoU was signed by JMI Registrar, Mr A. P. Siddiqui and Director HRD & E, North East Council, Shillong, Mr. KH. Siile Anthoney.

NEC is involved in the process of development in all the eight states in the region and contributes to the socio-economic development of the people in the area by providing financial assistance to the schemes and projects in various sectors like transport, communication, agriculture, HRD, health, power, irrigation and flood control and science and technology.

The Centre of North East Studies and Policy Research, Jamia Millia Islamia was set up in 2009. It seeks to play the role of a leading research and documentation centre for the region and as a ‘think tank’ for the academic community, scholars and policy makers on key issues before the NER.

The Centre has been conducting workshops, national seminars, public lectures, cultural programmes and research addressing the issue confronting India’s North East Region.