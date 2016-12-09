State Govt orders creation of 7 new dists

IMPHAL, Dec 8 : The State Government under Chief Minister O Ibobi has taken a tough decision and despite the ongoing economic blockade against any decision to upgrade Sadar Hills and Jiribam to district level, the State Government has gone ahead and declared seven new districts. The new districts thus created are, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Pherjawl (in CCpur ), Kamjong (in Ukhrul), Noney (in Tamenglong), Jiribam (in Imphal East), Kangpokpi (in erstwhile Senapati).

Interestingly, Manipur has been reeling under an economic blockade since November 1 against any design of the Govt to declare Sadar Hills and Jiribam as districts.

Source: The Sangai Express