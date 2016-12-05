UCM sets Dec 7 deadline for UNC to roll back blockade

IMPHAL, Dec 4 : Setting December 7 midnight as the deadline for the UNC to roll back the ongoing economic blockade, the UCM has today announced that if the blockade is not called off by then, they would be constrained to launch a series of movement.

Speaking to reporters at the office of UCM at Lamphelpat today, its president Elangbam Johnson said that the decision to chart out its own course of action was taken after a series of consultative meeting.

Appealing to the UNC to roll back the economic blockade, Johnson expressed hope that their appeal would be responded to positively.

However if the appeal of the people is not heeded then UCM will take out its own course of action against the blockade, added Johnson.

The UCM president also expressed hope that the people of Manipur, cutting across community line, will extend their co-operation to the proposed anti-blockade movement.

To a question on what type of movement will be launched, Johnson refused to give details but added that when the time comes it will be spelt out from time to time to the people.

The UCM leader also urged the different political parties not to indulge in propaganda over the issue but work unitedly to ensure that normalcy is restored for the sake of the common people.

It is also right for the State Government to invite all the stakeholders and discuss things to see how to restore normalcy in the State, he said and added that the longer the Government remains silent and inactive, the situation can only get worse.

Johnson also demanded that the Committee for Joint Naga Civil Societies immediately stop their narrow minded agenda at Delhi.

UCM is ready to extend all possible co-operation to resolve the issue at hand, he added.

Source: The Sangai Express