UNC chief Gaidon Kamei rearrested

Gaidon and Stephen remanded to 7 days police custody

United Naga Council (UNC) president, Gaidon Kamei and publicity secretary of the council, Sangkhel Stephen, were formally re-arrested by the Tadubi police station today from the court complex of Chief Judicial Magistrate, (CJM) Imphal East and remanded to custody of Tadubi police for seven days.

The UNC leaders who were earlier arrested by the Mao police in connection with a case registered with the concerned police station under FIR No. 12(11)2016 MAO-PS under section 147/149/436/427/124 A/120-B/506/153A IPC on November 25 and remanded to custody of the Mao police for 14 days.

The remand was granted by the CJM, Senapati as duty Magistrate the next day from the date of the arrest of the UNC leaders.

As the police remand expired today they were produced before the CJM Imphal East, after the High Court of Manipur transfer the case to the CJM following the appeal of the Advocate General.

During the court appearance the concerned Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) pleaded to the court to sent the accused to 15 days in Judicial Custody.

However, the defense counsel raised objection on medical grounds.

The defense counsel, put before the court that Gaidon Kamei is suffering from heart and liver disease and Sankhel Stephen, with hyper tension.

The defense counsel pleaded the court not to grant remand to police or judicial custody for a longer period as they need adequate medical attention on humanity grounds.

In response, the APP informed the court that both were given timely medical aid.

After having heard both the counsels, the court remanded the accused to judicial custody for 15 days.

Nevertheless, following a prayer of formal arrest submitted before the court by Tadubi police station under c/w FIR No. 3(11)2016, the accused was remanded to the custody of the Tadubi police for seven days. The charges slapped against them under section -147/148/427/34 IPC.

The accused will be produced before the court again on December 15.

A total of seven case was lodged against the UNC leaders including the lodged at Mao and Tadubi police station

Two more cases was lodged against the duo in Tadubi police station and further cases were lodged against them (UNC leaders) Nunba police station (two cases).

All the cases were transferred to the CJM Imphal East by the HC.

In his plea to the HC to transfer the cases to CJM Imphal East, the AG submitted that the headquarter of the UNC is located in the Senapati town and a large number of members and volunteers have converged in that area. The AG further informed that considering the volatile situation presently surrounding Senapati town and other areas where the UNC has large support there is likelihood to cause disturbance in the proceeding of the case before the Court of the CJM, Senapati.

As the other cases were also occurred in areas dominated by the UNC supporters, the AG pleaded the HC to transfer the case to an appropriate court or CJM, Imphal East.

