‘UNC for dialogue with state’

Around 500 stranded trucks escorted to Imphal from Jiribam

IMPHAL | Dec 26 : A delegation of Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Co-existence today met with the executive members of the United Naga Council (UNC) at Senapati district headquarters.

Speaking to IFP, convener Ningthouja Lancha, the meeting started from 12.30 pm and lasted for about three hours, said Ningthouja Lancha adding that Goodwill Mission advisor, RV Minthing, Amu Kamei president Zeliangrong Union also attended the meeting.

He revealed that the delegates met with the executive members of the UNC and discussed the suffering of the people due to the indefinite economic blockade of the latter.

In response, the UNC leaders reportedly reflected on the core of the issues and the subsequent fallout, said Lancha.

Further responding to appeal of the delegation to initiate dialogue with the Government of Manipur to bring a solution to the prevailing imbroglio, the UNC reportedly informed the delegate that their doors have always been open.

Taking into active consideration of the positive outcome of today’s meeting, the Goodwill Mission has decided to meet with the state government to pressure the government to create a conducive atmosphere to initiate a dialogue with the UNC, opined Lancha.

However, the schedule of the meeting is yet to be ascertained till the time of filing this report.

The Goodwill Mission team also further thanked the Naga Students’ Federation for suspending its total blockade on all Manipur bound vehicle taking into consideration the plight of the people.

Meanwhile, around 500 stranded trucks have been escorted back to Imphal under tight security from Jiribam today in the wake of the reminder by the Minister of state for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, to Manipur government to ensure free flow of goods along the national highways of the state.

Of the total trucks includes 43 LPG tankers, 47 petrol tankers, 84 diesel tankers, 10 rice laden trucks, 55 cement laden trucks, three medicine carrying trucks and trucks carrying essential commodities.

According to official sources the convoy of trucks started from early morning yesterday and reached Imphal amidst heavy security measure this afternoon.

Although there were no reports of any unwanted incident during the journey, the convoy reportedly refrained from travelling at night and had to stop on the highway due to security reason.

It is worth mentioning that the state government put on halt escort operations of stranded trucks since the November 15 ambush on Imphal-Moreh road and Noney along National Highway 37.

It has been informed that around 700 trucks are currently stranded at Jiribam.

Sources, said that there is no immediate plan to escort back stranded trucks along the National Highway 2 Imphal-Dimapur road.

Source – IFP