US Ambassador interacts with MNP+

IMPHAL, Nov 30 : Ahead of World AIDS Day, US Ambassador to India Richard R Verma visited the State and interacted with members of Manipur Network of Positive People (MNP+) at Yaiskul today. Richard R Verma was in Imphal as part of a regional visit to engage with the people of North East India.

While interacting with the members of MNP+, Richard R Verma stated that US-India partnership is broad and it touches various areas of development and growth. Many people have no knowledge of the partnership the United States of America and India share in terms of health corporation specifically in controlling the spread of HIV and Tuberculosis.

“We have witnessed India achieving a remarkable success in controlling the spread of HIV. The Indian Government is also taking up efforts to control HIV epidemic in North East India,” he said and added that NACO and State AIDS Control Society in partnership with the US Government have also started taking up various steps and measures to fight HIV in the North East region. The US Ambassador to India also said that he is happy to meet members of MNP+ and have an interaction.

Source: The Sangai Express