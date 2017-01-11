11 hurt in security crackdown at Senapati

IMPHAL, Jan 3: At least eleven United Naga Council volunteers/ supporters including three women were injured when security forces cracked down on a large group of people as they tried to storm Senapati DC office complex today around noon.

Two of them are reported to be in a critical condition.

Sources informed that the incident happened at around noon when a large number of UNC volunteers and supporters attempted to picket and storm State Government offices located in Naga inhabited areas of the State including the Senapati DC office as announced earlier by the UNC.

A large number of paramilitary force (ITBP) and State police were deployed as a part of security measures taken up to prevent any kind of untoward incident and thwart any attempt to picket Government offices.

At around 11 am, a large number of UNC supporters tried to storm the DC office complex but they were stopped by security personnel some distance away from the DC office complex.

As the UNC volunteers/supporters tried to breach the police barricade, a confrontation broke out between the two sides.

As the situation turned violent, security forces fired several rounds of live bullets in air and also fired tear gas shells to disperse the agitators. Eleven UNC volunteers/supporters were injured in the crackdown and they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Notably, following the UNC’s announcement to picket Government offices in Naga areas in protest against creation of seven new districts, the authorities have already promulgated 144 CrPC in and around all Government offices particularly DC offices.

Source: The Sangai Express