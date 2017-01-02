2 youths from North East region of India brutally beaten up by landlord in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, two youths (one boy and a girl) from North East were recently brutally beaten up by their landlord in Bengaluru. The whole incident was captured on camera and the video has now gone viral. According to reports, the altercation took place following an argument over parking issue. A case has been reportedly registered by the Bengaluru police. The incident is said to have taken place in the last week of December.

Watch the video here: