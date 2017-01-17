Around 300 trucks leave Jiri for Imphal

IMPHAL, Jan 16 : Amidst tight security arrangements, around 300 loaded trucks left Jiribam for Imphal this morning. The convoy of trucks is being escorted by CRPF and State forces.

The convoy includes 100 oil tankers, 40 FCI trucks and 160 other trucks loaded with different commodities, informed a source.

Earlier, around 500 trucks moved in a single phase but the number of trucks moving in a single convoy has been reduced to just around 300 in accordance with a new arrangement of the Government.

It is said that the trucks moving at the back of the convoy took almost two days to reach Imphal from Jiribam.

In place of the earlier norm of escorting 500 trucks in a single convoy, two convoys of 300 trucks each would be moving toward Imphal on two consecutive days.

As such, 300 other trucks would be escorted toward Imphal from Jiribam tomorrow morning too, conveyed the source.

The State Government has also issued instructions to include 100 oil tankers and 40 FCI trucks in every convoy moving from Jiribam to Imphal. This instruction was issued in view of the depleting stock of rice and possibility of the State’s monthly quota of rice getting lapsed, the source added. With the economic blockade on, no trucks now take the Imphal-Dimapur route.

Source: The Sangai Express