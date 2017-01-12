Assam launches e-wallet ‘Tokapoisa.in’

He also said that Guwahati is amongst the 100 cities that the Centre has shortlisted for organising digidhan mela, Dibrugarh will be the second city to organise such mela on February 3.

Sonowal said that cashless payment has the potential to wipe out the menace of ‘middleman’ .Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for DoNER Dr. Jitendra Singh while speaking on the occasion said that the decision on demonetisation has reinforced the esteem of common men in the country and it has been done to ensure transfer benefits to the poorest of the poor. He also mentioned that the after Prime minister call on demonetisation

the country has witnessed a sixty percent reduction of terror-related crimes. Finance Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the occasion termed digidhan mela an impetus to cashless economy and said that such an awareness campaign has been necessitated aftermath demonetisation which is a boost to an inclusive growth.