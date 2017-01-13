Blockade cuts off tax flow to Hengbung check post

IMPHAL, Jan 12: Hengbung taxation check post which once boasted as one check post which earned maximum revenue for the State is no longer earning any revenue following the UNC’s indefinite economic blockade.

Demanding a concrete clarification from the State Government whether it is planning to declare Sadar Hills and Jiribam as full fledged districts, the UNC called total shut down in Naga inhabited areas on October 30 and 31 and this was followed by an indefinite economic blockade from November 1 on National Highways leading to the State.

Following imposition of the indefinite economic blockade, very few goods carrier trucks are moving along Imphal-Dimapur highway.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam once remarked that Hengbung taxation check post is one key check post which is earning maximum revenue for the State.

Taxable quantum of goods that reached Imphal after passing through Hengbung taxation check post in a month as accounted under e-Way Bill Declaration was worth around Rs 500 crore during the last couple of years.

The approximate value of revenue which the State Government would earn from the taxable goods worth around Rs 500 crore is Rs 40 crore, sources informed.

In addition, the Hengbung check post was also collecting casual tax from transporters who brought in goods without e-Way Bill Declaration.

The check post collected Rs 14.93 lakh in November 2015 and Rs 13.25 lakh in December of the same year. However, this year literally no goods carrier trucks have been moving along Imphal-Dimapur highway since UNC imposed its indefinite economic blockade. Consequently the check post has been unable to collect any tax and earn any revenue for the State Government. Nonetheless, registered dealers based in Senapati district have been carrying goods through the check post though not often. Even though very few goods carriers have been moving past the check post, the check post remains open and the staff have been working there as usual.

Meanwhile, a key functionary of the UNC said that the economic blockade is unlikely to be lifted any time soon.

