CEO cracks whip against recruitments

State departments warned of stern action if model code of conduct is violated.

The chief electoral officer has issued strong warnings to various government departments for violating the election model code of conduct by continuing with the recruitment process.

The state government has been appointing a new recruits enmasse for various posts outside the Manipur Public Service Commission. This spurt of recruitment has attracted the attention of the Election Commission of India.

Certain state government departments have allegedly defied the model code of conduct on the first day itself.

The chief secretary had notified that the model code of conduct has been implemented on January 4 saying from the time of announcement of poll dates, ministers and other authorities should not make any appointment in government, public sector undertakings etc. as it may influence voters in favour of the party in power.

The departments of revenue, forest and environment, rural development and panchayati raj, education, works, health and family welfare, labour, employment exchanges, consumer affairs, food and public distribution etc. have been alleged of continuing with the recruitment process well after the code of conduct has been established.

It was learnt that among the departments, the CAF & PD had recruited 26 peons on January 4.

According to reliable sources, the viva-voce was held at Sangaiprou directorate office of the said department at around 4 pm. As there was no time for interviewing each candidate at a time 4 to 5 candidates were interviewed at the same time to hasten the proceedings.

Later, the appointment letters allegedly came out from old secretariat at around 7.30 p.m. yesterday.

An IFP reporter who had attended a press conference at the secretariat of the CEO met a group of people who were waiting for the appointment letters around 6 p.m. today.

In this regard, chief electoral officer V K Dewangan has warned all head of departments regarding the continuation of appointments.

The notification mentions that the aforesaid departments are trying to resort to issuing backdated appointment orders which is clearly a violation of model code of conduct and it would invite stringent action against concerned officers.

The CEO has sought a compliance report in this regard and the deadline for submitting the report was by noon today.

He told IFP that the violation of the code of conduct will be referred to the ECI and it is up to them to take the necessary action. So far, forest and environment and rural development and panchayati raj departments submitted the compliance report before the deadline.

A concerned CAF & PD official when queried if the report has been complied stated that he had no knowledge of the notification by the CEO.

Source: Imphal Free Press