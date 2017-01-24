CJNCSD Decries the Political Witch-Hunting of the Nagas

New Delhi, 25th January, 2017 – The Joint Naga Civil Societies, Delhi (CJNCSD) today terms the arrest of a UBI Bank staff identified as Mr. Sangthuanang Pamei, S/o Mr. Miuhemang Pamei of Namkaolong village, Tamenglong, Manipur by the Manipur Police Commando, Imphal West District as a political witch-hunting in an attempt to criminalize the hill tribal communities and asserts that this is not the first instance that the ruling dispensation has attempted to criminalize the hill tribal communities.

The State Government under O. Ibobi Singh has been targeting and arresting innocent tribal civilians in an effort to browbeat the hill tribals into giving obeisance to the dictates of the dominant community. The question arises as to whether every innocent civilian with a “hill tribal” identity automatically becomes a political “suspect” and whether every innocent tribal civilian with a tag of “Naga” identity becomes a prime “NSCN(I-M) cadre” “suspect” in the eyes of the present ruling dispensation.

CJNCSD terms the continued incarceration of the United Naga Council (UNC) President, Mr. Gaidon Kamei and Information Secretary, Mr. Stephen Sangkhui as part of the same dangerous political project. The list of such innocent tribal civilians incarcerating in the state police lock-up under false and fabricated charges goes on, and to name one, Mr. Phaningkhui Kapai, S/o Late Mr. Shangreikan Kapai of Peh (Paoyi) village, Ukhrul, Manipur was as well falsely accused as an NSCN(I-M) cadre and got arrested on 26th October, 2016.

CJNCSD observes that the present Government has been constantly brutalizing the ethno-political culture of the multi-ethnic State for a mere electoral mileage and regrets that no fairer sense of governance has ever struck the conscience of the ruling dispensation to win the hearts of the people. CJNCSD craves that higher sense of governance must prevail upon O. Ibobi Singh as the Chief Minister of all and of Manipur and not of Imphal valley alone.

CJNCSD bats for ushering in of normalcy within the state by observing rules of democratic governance and respecting the people’s voice of the Nagas rather than pushing the situation into further chaos and uncertainty and affirms that immediate and unconditional release of all the detained political prisoners is the necessary precondition to budge from the present political impasse.

