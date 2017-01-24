CM responsible for blockade : BJP MLA

IMPHAL, Jan 23: Coming down heavily on the Ibobi-led Congress Government in the State, general secretary of BJP Manipur Pradesh Th Biswajit alleged that it is due to the present Government’s bleak policy that United Naga Council (UNC) is continuing with its indefinite economic blockade on National Highways, causing immense hardships to the people.

Addressing newspersons at his official quarters at Sanjenthong this evening, Bishwajit who is also the MLA of Thongju Assembly Constituency cautioned that the Government should take sole responsibility for any untoward incident arising out of the prolonged blockade.

Dismissing the claim made by Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Th Lokeshwar during a political conference held at Laipham Khunou yesterday that BJP Government at the Centre is not trying enough to end the blockade, he asked as to why the Congress Government sent a report to the Centre on the blockade only on November 11.

The indefinite economic blockade began from November 1 of last year. What was the State Government doing during the ten days, he wondered. The MLA contended that the crisis over the blockade worsened after Chief Minister O Ibobi inaugurated seven new districts.

Instead of trying to bring UNC to the negotiating table to end the blockade, CM Ibobi tried to gain political mileage by claiming that he was attacked while going to inaugurate the new districts in Naga areas, he said.

Reiterating that the Central Governemnt had already sent adequate security forces to the State to ensure the free supply of goods, Bishwajit reminded that people have witnessed economic blockade when there was UPA Government at the Centre and Congress Government at the State.

The MLA claimed he along with president of BJP Manipur Pradesh K Bhabananda, convenor of State Election Management Committee Th Chaoba and spokesperson N Biren had urged Central leaders including the Prime Minister and Home Minister to intervene.

The airlifting of much needed fuel to the State from yesterday is a clear indication that the Central Government is paying utmost attention to the State, he said, informing that 60 kilolitres of fuel had been airlifted today. He also informed that the Central Government may airlift LPG, oxygen and life saving drugs as well.

Accusing the Government of corruption in the mass recruitment of jobs recently, Biswajit said that the Central Government under Prime Minister Natendra Modi had sanctioned Rs 9658 crores for the ambitious Jiri-Tupul railway project which is much higher than Rs 627 crores sanctioned by UPA during its tenure.

A target has been set to complete the railway project by March 2020. Above this, the Central Governmenta has started a broad guage railway project worth Rs 7000 crore to connect all the capitals of the North East States. For this, an amount of Rs 22000 crore has been earmarked for construction of roads, he added. MLA Bishwajit expressed hope that people would vote for BJP in the ensuing State Assembly election.

Source: The Sangai Express