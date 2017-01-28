Congress for declaring United Naga Council unlawful

The state Congress is all prepared to urge the central government to declare the United Naga Council as an unlawful organisation.

There is enough evidence against the UNC that it is hand in glove with NSCN(IM).

This was stated by Kh Joykishan, spokesperson of the Congress party while addressing the media today at Congress Bhavan, BT road Imphal.

He said that there are enough documents and prima facie evidence that indicates United Naga Council is an unlawful organisation. The documents are prepared with help from state law secretary, he said.

The party is hopeful that central government will come up with firm decision, he added.

He pointed out that it has been more than 80 days that economic blockade is imposed on the National Highways.

He called for a unanimous decision from all the political parties of the state against the economic blockade launched by United Naga Council.

He further said that at least two lives have lost and many have been left injured.

Joykishan came down heavily against the speech made by the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Himanta Biswas Sarma during his recent visit to the state.

He alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a hidden agenda by inviting president rule in the state repeatedly.

He asked Himanta Biswas Sarma, if he is ready to take responsibility of any untoward incidents that may occur in the state from his irresponsible speech.

It is high time for state BJP to come up with a clear agenda in bringing an end to the economic blockade in the state, he added.

Source: Imphal Free Press