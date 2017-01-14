IMPHAL, Jan 13: A 28 year old man has been arrested by Imphal West cyber crime unit for uploading malicious messages on social networking site Facebook which created/promoted hatred among different communities and civil society organisations.

Acting under the supervision of Imphal West Additional SP (Ops) Dr S Ibomcha who is also in charge of Imphal West cyber crime unit, officers of the unit and Imphal police station arrested one Mangvung Paokholal Haokip alias Paocha M Haokip (28) s/o M Limkhosei Haokip of Mol-nom village, Churachand-pur district today.

He was uploading malicious messages by using a fake Facebook account namely ‘Sony Haokip’.

Mangvung Paokholal Haokip was pulled up from his residence and was handed over to Imphal police station.

