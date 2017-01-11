DCs asked to put up price list of essential items

IMPHAL, Jan 10 : With the stock of rice in the State depleting fast in the face of the economic blockade imposed by United Naga Council (UNC), the State Government has asked all the Deputy Commissioners to put up the price list of all essential commodities.

In this regard, a joint meeting was held between CAF & PD, IOC and FCI officials today in the wake of the prolonged economic blockade.

The meeting presided by Chief Secretary O Nabakishore reviewed the present stock of rice and petroleum products in the State.

According to a highly placed source, the present stock of rice in the State is 7000-8000 metric tonne much less than the required 11,500 metric tonne per month.

The meeting decided to ferry 80-90 rice loaded trucks regularly on Imphal-Jiribam highway with security escort to meet the requirement.

Amidst the economic blockade, the stock of fuel has increased. Moreover, loading and unloading of fuel at Malom oil depot has started following the closure of IOC oil depot at Chingmeirong, the source said.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Chief Secretary O Nabakishore talked with the Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg today to initiate a tripartite talk as conveyed to the Union Home Ministry by the State Government to end the deadlock over the economic blockade.

According to the source, it is likely that the Home Ministry will respond to the call made from the side of the State.

A number of organisations had called for a tripartite talk to end the impasse.

Source: The Sangai Express